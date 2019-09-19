News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
75% of farmers feel drug use is ‘widespread’ in rural communities

Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 05:15 AM

Three quarters of farmers and farm families believe drug use is now widespread in rural communities.

The latest Irish Examiner/ ICMSA poll shows that men are more likely than women to believe that drug use is prevalent in rural areas, and that while all age groups see it as a problem, those aged 45 to 54 are most likely to hold that view, at 81%.

A spokesperson for the Midland Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force — one of 10 regional drug task forces set up on foot of recommendations from the National Drugs Strategy (NDS) — said it was important that communities had a voice when it came to tackling drug use in their area, including on the issue of drug-related intimidation.

“A number of factors highlight the importance of mobilising the wider community, outside of treatment services, to engage in efforts to educate and raise awareness around drug and alcohol-related difficulties,” the spokesperson said.

“The mobilisation of a range of community partners from the public, statutory, community and voluntary and private sectors is vital to ensure that as many people as possible in the community have access to the information that they need, when they need it, in relation to drug and alcohol-related harm and the supports available for those living with such harms.

It is also important that there is a mechanism through which the voice of the community can be communicated at policy level to ensure that their views can be heard on issues that affect people from the community to varying degrees.

“In terms of dealing with the issue of drug-related intimidation in the region, the MRDATF & HSE CADS (Community Alcohol and Drugs Service) support the roll-out of training on the Drug Related Intimidation Reporting Programme, to respond to the needs of drug users and family members who are experiencing drug-related intimidation.”

DrugsFarmersRuralIrelandTOPIC: ICMSA Farming Survey

