70% increase in number of carers diagnosed with depression in last 10 years

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 08:45 AM

The number of carers diagnosed with depression has increased by 70% over the past decade.

That is one of the findings from research carried out by Family Carers Ireland, ahead of its pre-Budget submission today.

In 2009, the organisation surveyed carers about how much of an impact caring had on their own health.

The survey was repeated in May 2019 and also found that in the past decade there was a 24% increase in carers reporting poor health, a 30% increase in those experiencing anxiety and 71% of carers’ loved ones have no access to respite.

Family Carers Ireland's is calling a number of priorities in the 2020 Budget including reform the means test for Carers Allowance and an increase to the hours a carer can work/study from 15 hours to 18.5 hours weekly.

Family Carers Ireland's Catherine Cox said the results of the survey are worrying.

"We are seeing an increase in family carers on the ground who are overworked and suffering from carer burnout," she said.

"They desperately need support and services."

She said the representative group see their pre-budget submission "as absolute necessities for family carers to continue providing care to their loved ones while keeping their own health in check."

Ms Cox added: "Currently, over two-thirds of carers suffer with physical ill health and two in three carers feel that their health has suffered as a result of caring."

