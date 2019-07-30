67% of Irish motorists admit using their phone while driving

67% of Irish motorists admit to using their phone while driving, a new international survey has found.

The research found that 45% of people on the road in Ireland admit to multi-tasking while driving, including eating or applying makeup.

A quarter of people said that their phone is one of the biggest distractions while driving, while three in four claimed that other drivers’ behaviour on the road, including using a phone, is among the most prominent distractions they experience while driving.

The survey was conducted by Liberty Insurance Ireland and its parent company Liberty Mutual among 8,010 respondents in the US and Ireland, Spain, Portugal, France, and England.

42% of Irish drivers admit to breaking the speed limit when running late, while a further 9% say they drive aggressively, such as tailgating other vehicles or cutting other drivers off when running late.

Commenting on the survey, Sean Brett of Liberty Insurance, said: “Our research found that half of Irish drivers admit to keeping their phone visible while driving, which is significantly higher than their peers in the UK.

On the rare occasion when a driver may need to access their phone while behind the wheel, they should pull over to a safe location and stop the vehicle before taking out their phone.

“Finally, we would urge drivers to remain alert at all times on the road this weekend. It is estimated that the mind makes 100 decisions per mile driven.

"If you are travelling on a road you use often, a driver may zone out, putting them at greater risk of an accident or near-miss.

"Therefore, if you are aware of your concentration dipping or your mind drifting, pull over where it’s safe to do so, take a break, get out and stretch your legs, maybe have a tea or coffee," he said.