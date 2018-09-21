62,000 people attend final day of Ploughing Championships after 'difficult week' for organisers

61,700 people attended the final day of the National Ploughing Championships today in Screggan, Co Offaly.

That brings the total attendance for the week to 240,700, 50,000 less than last year.

Goodbye from #Ploughing18 - see you all next year! pic.twitter.com/qyW1G54lK0— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) September 21, 2018

Organisers of the Championships said opening today has been a bit surreal as an extra day was added after the farming festival was cancelled on Wednesday because of Storm Ali.

Opening today is estimated to cost the National Ploughing Association more than a million euro.

Deputy Managing Director Anna Marie McHugh said it had been a very difficult week following the bad weather.

"Yes, it's been difficult. It's been as difficult as I've had it in my professional career anyway," she said.

"I genuinely think we did what we could when we could...everything we did we can account for 100%.

"It’s a lot quieter on site today which was expected.

"Last year's total attendance at the Ploughing was 291,500 but this years definitely won't hit that."

Trevor Richardson from Atkins Farm Machinery in Cork says business has been slow so far today.

Very very quiet. Other than today obviously Tuesday was very good, not as good as last year though.

"We're vulnerable with the weather a lot of the time so we can't always count on it.

"It was a good call to cancel for health and safety reasons but it should have been done on Tuesday night."

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was in attendance today after arriving back in Ireland after attending Brexit meetings in Salzburg.

The National Ploughing Association was due to announce where next year’s farming festival will be held at the close of business today.

However, after Carlow TD Pat Deering indicated yesterday that it was due to be held in Carlow – no announcement is going to be made today with organisers saying a number of counties are still in the mix.

