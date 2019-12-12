589 people are waiting on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

According to the INMO, 421 are waiting in the emergency department, while 168 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 62 people without beds.

That is followed by 59 at Cork University Hospital and 41 at South Tipperary General Hospital.

There are 41 patients on trolleys at South Tipperary General Hospital, and management at the facility is asking people to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency.

They are advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

They say the Emergency Department is currently experiencing significant overcrowding.