There are 571 patients waiting for beds in hospitals this morning, 61 more than were waiting yesterday.

INMO's Trolley Watch shows 427 are waiting in the emergency department, while 144 are in wards elsewhere.

Four of those patients are under the age of 16.

Cork University Hospital has the highest figure, with 70 patients waiting for a bed.

It is followed by University Hospital Limerick and South Tipperary General Hospital, with 68 and 40 patients waiting respectively.