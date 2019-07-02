57 ambulance staff members physically assaulted since 2017

57 ambulance staff have been physically assaulted since 2017, according to new figures.

12 paramedics have been forced off duty because of the attacks.

A further 37 ambulance staff have been verbally assaulted when responding to emergency calls.

The HSE condemns the incidents.

"I think it's shocking," said Sinead McGrath, National Ambulance Service Representative Association.

Unfortunately, we live in a culture where for a lot of people emergency service workers are fair game to be assaulted.

"We will encounter people who due to their illnesses are unwell and can become agitated, become aggressive and that is something that you just have to deal with in this line of work.

"But on the other side of the coin are those who are maybe under the influence of alcohol or drugs and they don't see a problem with assaulting a member of the emergency services."