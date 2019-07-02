News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

57 ambulance staff members physically assaulted since 2017

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 02, 2019 - 07:25 AM

57 ambulance staff have been physically assaulted since 2017, according to new figures.

12 paramedics have been forced off duty because of the attacks.

A further 37 ambulance staff have been verbally assaulted when responding to emergency calls.

The HSE condemns the incidents.

"I think it's shocking," said Sinead McGrath, National Ambulance Service Representative Association.

Unfortunately, we live in a culture where for a lot of people emergency service workers are fair game to be assaulted.

"We will encounter people who due to their illnesses are unwell and can become agitated, become aggressive and that is something that you just have to deal with in this line of work.

"But on the other side of the coin are those who are maybe under the influence of alcohol or drugs and they don't see a problem with assaulting a member of the emergency services."

READ MORE

'Concerning' level of complaints of anti-social behaviour on Dublin-Westport train route

More on this topic

Air ambulance project set for take-off

'Recognising breakaway unions has a destabilising effect', says HSE as ambulance personnel stage 24-hour strike

Air ambulance

Ambulance union backs plans to increase strike action

TOPIC: Ambulance

More in this Section

2021 election for Limerick’s first directly elected mayor

US ambassador pledges to build bonds with Ireland

Business Minister Heather Humphreys: Mercosur deal ‘isn’t all bad’

Two men arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Limerick


Lifestyle

Chimac: A tasty inexpensive Korea-inspired fried chicken joint

You can book the French château where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got ‘married’ on Airbnb

Do your homework to make smart use of hardworking office

Pad it out - transform your home with cushions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »