NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

50,000 customers without insurance cover after Qudos files for liquidation

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - 10:38 AM
By Vivienne Clarke

The chief executive of Insurance Ireland is advising the 50,000 Irish customers of Danish insurer Qudos to contact their broker to avail of alternative cover.

Kevin Thompson told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that cover will be provided by an alternative insurance provider at no extra cost.

Qudos, which filed for liquidation in Denmark on 27 November, had mostly sold motor insurance policies to Irish customers via agents and brokers, but there were a number of property insurance policies according to Mr Thompson.

Although Insurance Ireland says that alternative cover will be provided, it will not pay out on any claims and expects Qudos give more detail on the payment of outstanding claims within the next two weeks.

Qudos is authorised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and operates in Ireland on a freedom of services basis.

Mr Thompson said it remains to be seen whether outstanding claims will be paid out by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority or the Irish Insurance Regulator.

Ireland is just one country where Qudos sold policies, other countries include France, Greece and the UK.

It is incumbent on people to check the insurance disc in their cars to determine if Qudos was the underwriter of their policy.

READ MORE: Cork schoolboys’ charity single for pal with cancer shoots to top of iTunes chart

If that is the case then Mr Thompson advises them to contact their broker immediately to organise alternative cover which will remain in place until their renewal date at no extra cost.

“There is a solution in place. Other providers have stepped in such as Petrona who are a general agent.”

However, he admitted there could be a “small” administration charge.

Ideally the Danish compensation fund will step in ensure that all outstanding Irish claims will be fully paid, said Mr Thompson.


KEYWORDS

QudosInsuranceLiquidationCar insurance

Related Articles

Suspect claims withdrawn in face of garda investigation

Two-thirds of insurance claims withdrawn when followed up by gardaí

Michael D’Arcy: Award amounts driving premiums up

Insurance payouts driving up premiums, minister says

More in this Section

Supreme Court to hear appeal over Apple data centre in Galway in March

Campaign group pleased with GoFundMe drive to safeguard West Cork woodland walk

Survey claims 82% of Irish drivers will drink over Christmas

Iarnród Éireann to bring in 280 extra train services


Lifestyle

A Question of Taste: Caoimhe Garvey

Olly Murs muses over life and luck

Eoin Turner: Raising a glass to success

Learning Points: Understanding the root causes of bad behaviour

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »