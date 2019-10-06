News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
€275,000 in cash, cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin

Picture: An Garda Síochána
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 09:20 PM

One person has been arrested after Gardaí carried out a search of a residence in the Dublin 1 area today.

Gardaí attached to the Special Crime Taskforce and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out the search as part of an intelligence led operation targeting the supply of controlled substances in the region.

Approximately, €175,000 in cash as well as cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000 was seized during the search.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

He is currently being detained at Mountjoy Garda Station.

