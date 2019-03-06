€250 fine for man who mistook courthouse for bar while intoxicated

A man found banging on the doors of a courthouse at night time was of the mistaken belief that it was the door of the pub where he had earlier left his coat, the same court has heard.

Gareth Murphy, of apartment 17, 33 Mountjoy Square in Dublin 1, appeared before Clonakilty District Court on a charge of being intoxicated in a public place at 7.10pm on February 22 of this year.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that Gardaí on mobile patrol in the town found an intoxicated man banging on the door of the court house.

Sgt Kelly said the man was hyper, agitated and it was difficult to understand what he was saying.

Mr Murphy, 47, was staying at a holiday home in Inchydoney at the time and the court heard he had no recollection of the event.

The court heard that after his arrest he told Gardaí: “I am sorry, I have a child with autism, I will struggle to make it into court.”

Referring to money put forward for bail so he could be released he said: “Keep the €150.”

Judge McNulty heard Mr Murphy had five previous convictions for minor offences.

His solicitor, Conrad Murphy, said his client had been on strong medication and anti-inflammatories which he had stopped taking the day before the incident.

“He was in a local bar and he had too much to drink,” the solicitor said, adding that the medication or break from it may have had an effect.

Conrad Murphy said: “He had forgotten his jacket in the bar and he believed this was the bar.”

Judge McNulty said: “He was in the wrong place, knocking on the wrong door.”

He imposed a €250 fine on Gareth Murphy, taking the €150 already paid for bail into account.

Mr Murphy paid the €100 balance and apologised again for the incident.