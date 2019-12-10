2,458 cases of mumps reported to HSE so far this year

2,458 cases of mumps have been reported to the Health Service Executive so far this year.

In contrast, the HSE was notified to just 563 cases in all of 2018.

Men are slightly more affected than women, and 869 cases have been recorded among 15-19-year-olds alone.

The worst affected part of the country is the greater Dublin area, which accounted for 1,126 of the cases in 2019 to date.

Symptoms of mumps include fever, headache, tiredness and swollen, tender salivary glands.

Earlier this month, the HSE reported that since October mumps cases have increased.

The HSE said that "this coincides with re-opening of schools, colleges, institutes of technology and universities."

Last week, it was reported that mumps cases in Limerick have increased by almost 600% in the past year, linked to a fall in uptake of the MMR jab in those due for vaccination from 1998 onwards.