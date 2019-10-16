20 arrested in Killkenny in operation targeting organised crime

20 people have been arrested in Kilkenny as part of Operation Storm, targeting organised crime, in the south of the county.

Nine people have been charged and bailed, five people are still being questioned, two have been remanded in custody, three others are expected to be cautioned and one is being dealt with through the juvenile liaison system.

The arrests were in connection to a range of offences including fraud, theft, burglary, drugs, sexual offences, assault and threats.

Between 60 and 70 gardai were joined by 27 trainees from Templemore for the operation. There was also assistance from Customs and the Department of Social protection and Kilkenny County Council.

Community engagements meetings are taking place in Piltown and Graignamanagh.

Gardaí on mounted patrol are also visiting a number of local national schools including Goresbridge, Gowran and Skeoughvosteen.

There are also a number of checkpoints in place across the county.

Operation Storm is a high profile garda operation which targets and disrupts criminal activity and also raises awareness in crime prevention and enhances community engagement.