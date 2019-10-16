News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

20 arrested in Killkenny in operation targeting organised crime

20 arrested in Killkenny in operation targeting organised crime
By Sarah Slater
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 01:42 PM

20 people have been arrested in Kilkenny as part of Operation Storm, targeting organised crime, in the south of the county.

Nine people have been charged and bailed, five people are still being questioned, two have been remanded in custody, three others are expected to be cautioned and one is being dealt with through the juvenile liaison system.

The arrests were in connection to a range of offences including fraud, theft, burglary, drugs, sexual offences, assault and threats.

Between 60 and 70 gardai were joined by 27 trainees from Templemore for the operation. There was also assistance from Customs and the Department of Social protection and Kilkenny County Council.

Community engagements meetings are taking place in Piltown and Graignamanagh.

Gardaí on mounted patrol are also visiting a number of local national schools including Goresbridge, Gowran and Skeoughvosteen.

There are also a number of checkpoints in place across the county.

Operation Storm is a high profile garda operation which targets and disrupts criminal activity and also raises awareness in crime prevention and enhances community engagement.

More on this topic

Two men arrested in connection with 2015 Cork murderTwo men arrested in connection with 2015 Cork murder

Gardaí following definite line of inquiry after fatal Dublin stabbingGardaí following definite line of inquiry after fatal Dublin stabbing

Gardaí appeal for witnesses as father-of-two, 31, dies following Dublin stabbingGardaí appeal for witnesses as father-of-two, 31, dies following Dublin stabbing

Five arrested as part of an investigation into insurance fraudFive arrested as part of an investigation into insurance fraud


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Deal creating EU border in Irish Sea closerDeal creating EU border in Irish Sea closer

The key players in the UK’s hunt for a Brexit dealThe key players in the UK’s hunt for a Brexit deal

Talk of Northern Ireland-only backstop off the mark – Arlene FosterTalk of Northern Ireland-only backstop off the mark – Arlene Foster

Limerick IT and Athlone IT forming consortium to develop Technological UniversityLimerick IT and Athlone IT forming consortium to develop Technological University


Lifestyle

Can you imagine Spanish churros, Moroccan tagines or even Christmas cakes without its fragrant taste?MIchelle Darmody: Warm smells of cinnamon

Rachel Howard visits the South Moravia region to sample this eastern European country’s finest tipples.They’re big on beer but could the Czech Republic be raising a glass to wine tourism too?

Lisa Salmon catches up with a cardiologist, who explains how a patient’s own stem cells can repair damage from heart disease and heart failure.How stem cells are mending broken hearts

Hannah Stephenson discovers America’s dark past and Martin Luther King’s vision for its future by following the civil rights trail.Charting America’s path to freedom on a road trip through the Deep South

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »