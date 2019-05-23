18-year-old charged after loaded sub-machine gun found wrapped in tea towel in a bin

An 18-year-old youth has been denied bail after a loaded sub-machine gun and a silencer were found wrapped in a tea towel in a wheelie bin in Dublin.

Mark Skelly with an address at Bulfin House, Dublin 8, was charged with unlawful possession of a 9mm Ingram Mach pattern sub-machine gun, a sound suppressor or silencer, and one round of 9mm Luger ammunition, on May 21 at a house in Ballyfermot.

The charges were contrary to Section 27 of the Firearms Act and followed an investigation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Taskforce.

He was charged this afternoon and brought to appear before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court.

Detective Garda Donal Donoghue said the defendant made no reply when he was charged at Kilmainham station at 1.20pm today.

Objecting to bail, he said the offences can, on conviction, carry a sentence of up to 14 years.

He alleged Mr Skelly was in control of the machine gun and silencer which were “wrapped in a tea towel”. He said they were moved to a house in Ballyfermot and placed in a bin.

Detective Garda Donoghue said there was one round of ammunition in the breach of the firearm. The defendant was not at the house at the time of the weapon seizure.

He agreed with Mr Skelly’s barrister Donal Pattison that the investigation was on-going and forensic analysis of the items seized had to be carried out.

Pleading for bail, the barrister proposed that his client could undertake to abide by strict terms including a curfew and residency conditions. He said Mr Skelly would sign on daily at a Garda station and provide his mobile phone number.

Judge Smyth said Mr Skelly faced very serious charges and he was not disposed to granting bail.

Legal aid was granted after Judge Smyth was told the youth was unemployed and on social welfare.

He was remanded in custody to appear on May 30 at Cloverhill District Court.

Two men, aged 47 and 52, arrested at the time of the search were released by gardaí without charge from custody on Wednesday evening. Files are to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.