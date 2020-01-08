News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
124 enforcement orders, including 107 closures issued in 2019

By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, January 08, 2020 - 06:12 PM

The number of enforcement orders issued by the food watchdog in 2019 rose 13% on the previous 12 months - meaning last year was the second consecutive year in which there was an increase in such orders.

One inspection last month discovering a live rodent in an exposed cavity wall next to food storage units.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said 124 Enforcement Orders were served on food businesses for breaches in food safety legislation in 2019, up 13%, compared to 2018. Between January 1 and December 31, 2019, food inspectors served 107 closure orders, four improvement orders and 13 prohibition orders on food businesses throughout the country.

Six closure orders were served on food businesses last month. These were issued to The Carrots Tail Ltd in Dublin 6, Joe’s Take Away, 3 Dean Street, Kilkenny, Beef and Lobster on Parliament Street, Dublin 2 the Circle K Service Station, on Belgard Road, in Tallaght, Dublin 24, the Indian Aagrah/Bombay Brasserie on Sundays Well Road, Cork, and the main store and warehouse, bakery preparation area, temporary storage container and adjoining delivery area at Lidl in the M1 Retail Park in Drogheda, Louth.

The FSAI said some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in December included a live rodent noted in an exposed cavity wall next to food storage units; rodent droppings found in storage units which contained exposed food; and a suspected pool of blood which appeared to be present in a goods storage unit with a foul smell coming from the area.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive, FSAI stressed the serious nature of a food business being served an enforcement order.

“Enforcements, especially closure orders and prohibition orders, are never served for minor food safety breaches. They are served on food businesses only when a serious risk to consumer health has been identified or where there are a number of ongoing breaches of food legislation that could cause serious hygiene or other operational issues,” she said.

“It is disappointing to see an increase in enforcement orders for the second consecutive year and businesses should take action to prevent the trend continuing into 2020,” she said.

