News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

120 serious complaints made by prisoners since beginning of last year

120 serious complaints made by prisoners since beginning of last year
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 07:22 AM

Prisoners have made more than 120 serious complaints since the beginning of last year.

But only eight were upheld or partly upheld.

There are six categories of complaints under the Irish Prison Service's complaints system.

The most serious are category A, which are investigated by outsiders.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, prisoners made 80 of these last year and 42 in the first seven months of this year.

The highest number was in Midlands prison, with 23.

Assaults accounted for almost half of the complaints, at 58, while there were 33 allegations of mistreatment in jail.

There were also 17 sexual incidents reported to prison authorities and seven allegations of racial abuse.

Of the complaints made, only six were upheld and two were partly upheld.

Gabriel Keaveny, assistant general secretary of the Prison Officers' Association, said: "The vast majority of those complaints are vexatious."

"We believe that the statistics actually support our view and what happens, in essence, is it's making our work very, very difficult indeed.

"We welcome independent investigations, however, we would say that where complaints of a vexatious nature are made, then prison officers should be supported in the work that they're doing by management of the prison service."

The Irish Prison Service says all prisoners have the right to make a complaint at any time and all complaints are treated seriously.

READ MORE

Call to report bonfire stockpiles following Dublin city centre blaze

More on this topic

14% of prisoners 'locked up for 19 or more hours a day '14% of prisoners 'locked up for 19 or more hours a day '

Closed prisons ‘now at unsafe capacity’ raising violence riskClosed prisons ‘now at unsafe capacity’ raising violence risk

More than 2,000 inmates receiving methadone treatmentMore than 2,000 inmates receiving methadone treatment

23 pregnant women have been in custody in prison this year23 pregnant women have been in custody in prison this year


TOPIC: Prison

More in this Section

Ex-chief EU negotiator ‘slower’ to realise issue of movement of goods between Ireland and UKEx-chief EU negotiator ‘slower’ to realise issue of movement of goods between Ireland and UK

Five directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings receive renewed death threatFive directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings receive renewed death threat

TDs investigating #Votegate will seek legal advice on extent of their powersTDs investigating #Votegate will seek legal advice on extent of their powers

TD whose car was burned out 'feared same fate as Kevin Lunney'TD whose car was burned out 'feared same fate as Kevin Lunney'


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps has some tips on how to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s roomTeenage kicks: How to engage in drama-free negotiations when redecorating a teenager’s room

Guidelines for picking a coffee table are simple and effective so you find the right shape, size and material to suit your space and purpose, as well as satisfying your inner interiors stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable that: See our top guidelines for choosing the perfect coffee table

The nightmare never ends for Bethesda, the creators of the Elder Scrolls series and Fallout developers. Fallout 76,released almost two years ago, had a bad start back in 2017 — but things got far worse this past week.Game Tech: Fallout over new €100 subscription

Something wicked this way comes! From Prada’s high-fashion take on Wednesday Addams to the dark romance of Simone Rocha, there was a haunting elegance to the autumn winter collections.Black Magic Fashion: A haunting elegance to autumn winter collections

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »