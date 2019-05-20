NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

12% who witnessed abuse of vulnerable adult did nothing

Safeguarding Ireland chairwoman Patricia Rickard-Clarke. Picture: Tommy Clancy
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, May 20, 2019 - 04:20 AM

One in eight people who witnessed the abuse of a vulnerable adult in the past year did nothing, it has emerged.

Just 15% sought professional advice and only 3% reported the incident to an authority, such as the HSE or gardaí.

Research commissioned by Safeguarding Ireland found that 10% of adults witnessed adults being abused in the past year.

The Red C research found that 12% of those who witnessed the abuse of a vulnerable adult in the past year did nothing at all. 

Just under half (47%) discussed it with the person being abused, while 40% discussed it with a trusted person. 

Most agreed (81%) that tougher laws would encourage them to take greater action to combat abuse.

The research found that younger people and those from higher social groups were more likely to report abuse.

READ MORE

Ryan Report that shocked nation offers much but gaps in the detail still remain

Safeguarding Ireland said the research highlighted the need for effective legislation and a 24-hour information and support helpline.

The organisation was established in December 2015, in response to a number of high-profile safeguarding issues, with the support of the HSE and the Government.

Chairwoman Patricia Rickard Clarke said that the 10,000 alleged abuse cases reported annually to the HSE were just the tip of the iceberg. 

With an adult population of 3.8m, it was possible that 380,000 people witnessed adult abuse every year.

“The message from this research is clear,” said Ms Rickard Clarke. “We need tougher laws to support people to take action and to call out abuse of vulnerable adults. 

When a vulnerable, or frail elderly, person is forced to do something against their will — be it to do with their finances, their care, or their liberty — it is abuse and this is against the law.”

Legislation on Assisted Decision Making was enacted in 2015, but has yet to be implemented. 

The Adult Safeguarding Bill 2017, which is before the Senate, provides for mandatory reporting where an adult has suffered abuse or harm or is at risk of suffering abuse or harm.

The private members’ bill also establishes a national adult safeguarding authority that will be required to respond effectively if significant concerns are reported.

“The research has told us that stronger laws, which are enforced, are what will drive the public to be more vigilant in tackling adult abuse. We need these pieces of legislation in force with urgency,” said Ms Rickard Clarke.

A nationwide public awareness campaign on safeguarding will take place from May 20-31. 

Contact the HSE’s social work service if you have a concern about a vulnerable adult who may be at risk of abuse.

READ MORE

Meet the man on a mission to save a little-known river in Cork City

More on this topic

Aonghus the white-tailed sea eagle has fans intrigued

Johnson fights back to close gap on leader Koepka at US PGA Championship

US billionaire stuns students by agreeing to pay off all loans

We were put in our place – Valverde wants more from Barca in cup final

More in this Section

Majority of public would support ban on unvaccinated children attending school

Thatcher 'sick' at second arson attack on historic building

'Luckiest county' sees another Lotto jackpot

Explained: Why two Irish MEPs will face wait on subs’ bench after election


Lifestyle

Life on Earth is not as plentiful and may soon be extinct

Aonghus the white-tailed sea eagle has fans intrigued

Recalling genius of the German super man

Islands of Ireland: Under Quarantine in West Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »