News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

€11k for unfair dismissal after boss told woman 'as long as you are with him there is no job for you'

€11k for unfair dismissal after boss told woman 'as long as you are with him there is no job for you'
By Gordon Deegan
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 03:07 PM

A retailer who allegedly warned a deli assistant that she would be fired if she didn’t end her relationship with her boyfriend has been ordered to pay €11,000 for the woman’s unfair dismissal.

The deli assistant worked at the butcher’s shop for 10 years before her summary dismissal on April 27th 2019 due to her relationship with her boyfriend.

In the lead up to the woman’s dismissal, she celebrated her birthday and at her birthday celebrations, her boyfriend and her employer had an altercation.

The woman stated that she apologised for the incident to her employer and that her partner did so also and replaced goods damaged during the altercation.

The woman stated that on April 27, 2019, she attended her workplace to collect her wages.

However, her employer told her that she would not be getting paid.

The deli assistant alleged that her employer further told her that “as long as you are with him there is no job here for you.”

The woman further alleged that her boss grabbed her by the shoulders and pushed her out the door.

READ MORE

One-man protest over Covid church closures

The worker said that her boss later went to her home and returned the replacement goods which had been given to him by her partner.

She claimed that her boss was aggressive and shouting during this encounter.

The worker claimed that her employer did not hold any investigation into matters which gave rise to the dismissal nor did he convene any disciplinary hearing.

The woman sued for unfair dismissal at the WRC and the employer didn’t turn up for the WRC hearing.

WRC Adjudication Officer, Patricia Owens found that the deli worker’s unfair dismissal complaint was well founded.

Along with the €11,000 awarded for the unfair dismissal, Ms Owens has ordered the owner of the butcher shop to pay the former deli assistant an additional €4,400 for other workplace legislation breaches.

READ MORE

Man arrested in connection with fatal Tipperary stabbing released without charge

More on this topic

'Any reasonable employer would have dismissed' - Insurance sales agent sacked for use of 'N' word'Any reasonable employer would have dismissed' - Insurance sales agent sacked for use of 'N' word

Bus driver with four-year driving ban loses appeal against sacking by bus companyBus driver with four-year driving ban loses appeal against sacking by bus company

Major retailer ordered to pay store manager €15k for unfairly dismissing him over hugging staffMajor retailer ordered to pay store manager €15k for unfairly dismissing him over hugging staff

Waiter awarded €3.2k for being unfairly dismissed after eating croissant behind cafe counterWaiter awarded €3.2k for being unfairly dismissed after eating croissant behind cafe counter


workplace relationsTOPIC: Workplace Relations Commission

More in this Section

Irish scientists formulate key Covid-19 testing chemical Irish scientists formulate key Covid-19 testing chemical

NI reports three more Covid-19 deaths as it strengthens co-operation with HSENI reports three more Covid-19 deaths as it strengthens co-operation with HSE

Man arrested in connection with fatal Tipperary stabbing released without chargeMan arrested in connection with fatal Tipperary stabbing released without charge

One-man protest over Covid church closuresOne-man protest over Covid church closures


Lifestyle

During the night of September 4, 2018, Billie Eilish ‘killed herself’ — in a dream. “I jumped off a building,” she said. What was most alarming about it was how little it alarmed her.Billie Eilish defies your expectations and sings her own life story

In a new daily feature, Arts editor Des O'Driscoll lists the best things on the box for the evening aheadTuesday's TV highlights: The past revisited

Don’t ask me which week it is at this stage — I wouldn’t be surprised to wake up one of these mornings and discover that it’s Christmas Day,Learner Dad: "I’m an Irish male born before 1990, so tears are not an option"

From DIY face masks to luxurious manicures, these will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.10 at-home beauty treatments to feel like you’re at a spa

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »