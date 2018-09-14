Home»Breaking News»ireland

€11.9bn investment promises 70% increase on school spending

Friday, September 14, 2018 - 07:26 AM

The government has announced an €11.9 billion investment in education as part of Project Ireland 2040.

The funding promises a 70% increase in school capital funding over the next decade to build new schools and modernises existing ones.

It aims to end the long-term use of prefabs by 2021 and treble capital investment in Higher Education.

This almost €12 billion investment has been announced as part of the national development plan known as Project Ireland 2040 which was published earlier this year.

The school building budget will be increased by 70% over the next decade to build new schools and modernise existing ones.

In the short-term, the government says that 600 prefabs will be replaced - ending the long-term use of prefabs by 2021.

There is a commitment to ensure that all secondary schools have access to state of the art sport and PE halls.

Science labs will be modernised and digital technology will be improved.

In addition, the capital budget for higher education is to be almost trebled and a new dedicated capital budget for further education and training.

Digital Desk


