€11.9bn investment promises 70% increase on school spending

The government has announced an €11.9 billion investment in education as part of Project Ireland 2040.

It aims to end the long-term use of prefabs by 2021 and treble capital investment in Higher Education.

In the short-term, the government says that 600 prefabs will be replaced - ending the long-term use of prefabs by 2021.

There is a commitment to ensure that all secondary schools have access to state of the art sport and PE halls.

Science labs will be modernised and digital technology will be improved.

In addition, the capital budget for higher education is to be almost trebled and a new dedicated capital budget for further education and training.

Digital Desk