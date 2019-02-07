NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
€10m funding for new scheme to improve rural roads

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 12:30 PM
By Digital Desk staff

€10m in funding has been announced for improving rural roads.

The Local Improvement Scheme covers back roads that help people to access their homes and farms.

The scheme was reintroduced in 2017, and Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring (below) says it is a lifeline for people in rural area.

"This is the only way and means they have of putting a road into their house," said Mr Ring.

"Other taxpayers, as you know, where they live in a town - the council come along and do this work for you.

"They do the national primary, they do the national secondary and they do the county roads as well.

"The LIS scheme is a scheme specifically for people in rural isolated areas and it's the only and means that they can get their road done."


