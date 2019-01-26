NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

100,000 in South Dublin experiencing disruption to water supply

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 12:41 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Up to 100,000 people in South Dublin are dealing with disruption to their water supply this afternoon.

Works to repair water mains on the Stillorgan Road in Donnybrook are taking place.

READ MORE: Dublin shop sells two winning tickets for the Daily Millions

Irish Water says they are essential to safeguard supplies to homes and businesses in the area for years to come.

The disruption is expected to continue throughout the evening, with supplies likely to return to normal by early morning.

Regional Operations Manager for Irish Water, John O'Donoghue, says the scale of the works means that large numbers of people affected.

He said: "It could potentially be up to 100,000 when you take all the areas into consideration; in towards the city as well and back out as I say on the Dún Laoghaire side...

He added: "Some of those might not impact that much, there might be a slight drop in pressure but that's the worst-case scenario."


Related Articles

High-tech detection system to plug 80m litres of leaks

Workers oppose plans to transfer to Irish Water

Government to mull water services vote after U-turn

Irish Water to get €39m in excess fees

More in this Section

Nephew in will case denies he had physical altercation with late uncle

Dublin mother to fulfil dream of buying home after lottery win

Sex-assault victim, 12, 'forced to travel from Northern Ireland to England for abortion'

Asylum seekers lodge 47 complaints; Direct Provision system exceeds bed capacity


Lifestyle

Why flexi-veganism is the new diet we might all be adopting this year

Live music review: White Horse Guitar Club at the Cork Opera House

Art review: Brian Eno at the RHA, Dublin

Five toasts, five people and one powerful debut novel by Anne Griffin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »