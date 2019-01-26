100,000 in South Dublin experiencing disruption to water supply

Up to 100,000 people in South Dublin are dealing with disruption to their water supply this afternoon.

Works to repair water mains on the Stillorgan Road in Donnybrook are taking place.

Irish Water says they are essential to safeguard supplies to homes and businesses in the area for years to come.

The disruption is expected to continue throughout the evening, with supplies likely to return to normal by early morning.

Regional Operations Manager for Irish Water, John O'Donoghue, says the scale of the works means that large numbers of people affected.

He said: "It could potentially be up to 100,000 when you take all the areas into consideration; in towards the city as well and back out as I say on the Dún Laoghaire side...

He added: "Some of those might not impact that much, there might be a slight drop in pressure but that's the worst-case scenario."