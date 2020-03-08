100 CUH staff now in self-isolation as result of coronavirus case

Up to 100 staff at Cork University Hospital are now in self-isolation as a result of a case of coronavirus identified in a patient there last week.

Initially when the case was identified, 60 staff were told to self-isolate. However, the HSE has now confirmed that number is closer to 100.

Outpatient appointments will be reduced/rescheduled at CUH from today (Mon) to Wednesday inclusive as part of ongoing infection control measures.

Patients who will not be impacted and who are to attend as usual include persons who travel to the hospital for dialysis, the dressing and warfarin clinics, endoscopy, cystic fibrosis appointments, infusions and for chemotherapy and radiation therapy All other appointments are being rescheduled, unless patients are directly contacted by the hospital to attend their scheduled appointment.

Surgeries will proceed as normal unless patients are contacted by the hospital and advised otherwise.

CUH has apologised for any inconvenience this may cause to patients. Visiting restrictions remain throughout the hospital.

Meanwhile, it is understood that medical staff at CUH have been asked to postpone leave until the situation comes under control.

Management at the South/South West Hospital Group has also asked that members of the public explore all other options available to them prior to presenting to Emergency Departments in the city if their needs are not urgent.

The measures come following the identification of coronavirus in a middle aged male patient at CUH.

Authorities in Cork have been unable to explain how the patient contracted the virus making it the first community transmission of the disease.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has been told by the HSE that there will be "no barriers" to the recruitment of health staff in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The INMO said that all processes required to appoint nurses on panels and awaiting appointment will now be expedited.

On Friday, it was confirmed that a healthcare worker was among five new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

The healthcare worker is a woman in the south of Ireland and her case is associated with a close contact with a confirmed case, the National Public Health Emergency Team said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met on Saturday to consider guidance from the Expert Advisory Group on managing healthcare workers who are close contacts of a confirmed case.

Dr Cillian de Gascun, chair of the Expert Advisory Group, said: "There is a risk to patients of acquiring Covid-19 from an exposed health care worker.

"However, if a health facility cannot be staffed safely to provide critical services, then the following guidance to mitigate risk will assist:

Health care workers who have had close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 and have developed symptoms should be excluded from work.

"Health care workers who have had close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 and have not developed symptoms, and are deemed to be essential workers, may work, provided they observe strict adherence to infection prevention and control precautions, and undergo twice daily active monitoring by occupational health, for 14 days after contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19."

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer in the HSE, said: "Healthcare workers are at the frontline of this virus outbreak.

"The Department of Health and the HSE are equally dedicated to protecting and supporting this vital group of people, along with ensuring patient care."

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr John Sheehan, has urged the public not to panic in the face of developments in the city and to take simple precautionary hygiene methods.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

"People (who are worried about symptoms) should ring their GP. They shouldn't go up to A&E and they shouldn't go to the surgery. The full confirmation for coronavirus takes 48 hours but they get an idea much faster. Ordinary handwashing is as good (as sanitisers.) Soap and water works as well.

Ordinary hygiene methods such as using your elbow when you are coughing. Disposing of the tissues. People should refrain from hand shaking. All the ordinary measures."

Persons with concerns about COVID- 19 can contact the national helpline on 1850-24-1850. Information will continue to be available at www.HSE.ie/coronavirus