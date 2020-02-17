News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
10 arrested, 14 to be deported as part of an operation targeting illegal immigration and work permits

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, February 17, 2020 - 05:58 PM

Ten people were arrested and a total of 14 people are due to be removed from the country on foot of two separate operations by gardaí and other state agencies.

Two companies – a food supplier and a meat processor – were searched on suspicion of employing people in breach of immigration and employment law.

The multi-agency operations were conducted by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB), the Workplace Relations Commission and the Department of Social Protection.

The first operation, conducted on January 30, took place at the warehouse of an Asian food products supplier and a number of attached offices, in a business park in west Dublin.

The company was suspected of employing persons, including people subject to deportation, in contravention of the Immigration and Employment Permits Legislation.

“During the course of the search and inspection, a total of six people were arrested,” said a Garda statement. “Three people were arrested on foot of live deportation orders.”

Department of Social Protection officers suspended payments, including disability allowance, rent supplement and child benefit, as a result of the operation with estimated potential savings of €100,000.

The second operation, conducted on February 11, involved a search of offices and a warehouse of a meat processing company in Co Meath.

“A total of 19 individuals were discovered in contravention of either immigration or permit legislation,” it said.

Four people were arrested and charged under immigration legislation and bailed to appear in court. A fifth person claimed asylum.

The statement added: “An additional 11 people were encountered with not having any current immigration status in the State; they will be subsequently removed in accordance with legislation.”

The Workplace Relations Commission is investigating both cases under employment law.

