Westlife’s Mark Feehily shares baby news: ‘We’re the happiest dads in the world’

By Anna O'Donoghue
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 09:48 AM

Westlife's Mark Feehily and his fiancé, Cailean O'Neill have welcomed their daughter, Layla into the world.

Taking to his various social media accounts, the 39-year-old singer shared a sweet snap of his bundle of joy being wheeled down a hospital corridor.

“We’re the happiest dad in the world,” he captioned the photo.

Feehily announced that he and his partner were to become fathers during the Glasgow leg of the Westlife tour in May.

Saying:

This is the proudest moment of our lives and we are beyond excited to say it out loud!

In February, Feehily shared the identity of his partner along with announcing his engagement.

