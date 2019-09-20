News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

Westlife confirm second Cork gig

Westlife confirm second Cork gig
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 09:05 AM

Westlife have added an extra show at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, due to phenomenal demand, promoters MCD have announced.

The band will now play on Saturday, August 29 to go along with their show 24 hours earlier.

Tickets are priced from €59.50 and are available from Ticketmaster from this morning.

Emeli Sandé is special guest for both shows.

The band confirmed the Cork gig at a special press conference at the home of Cork GAA earlier this week.

READ MORE

The rise of Dave: From unknown teenage rapper to Mercury Prize winner

More on this topic

Liam Payne opens up about new girlfriend as he moves on from CherylLiam Payne opens up about new girlfriend as he moves on from Cheryl

Whitney Houston hologram tour will be authentic, organisers sayWhitney Houston hologram tour will be authentic, organisers say

The Prodigy pay tribute to Keith Flint on his birthdayThe Prodigy pay tribute to Keith Flint on his birthday

Mel B reveals what distanced her from her familyMel B reveals what distanced her from her family

TOPIC: Music

More in this Section

Harry and Meghan ‘in Rome for Misha Nonoo wedding’Harry and Meghan ‘in Rome for Misha Nonoo wedding’

Curtis Pritchard shocked by criticism from body shaming trollsCurtis Pritchard shocked by criticism from body shaming trolls

Cecelia Ahern reveals movie sequel to 'P.S. I Love You', with Hilary Swank as leadCecelia Ahern reveals movie sequel to 'P.S. I Love You', with Hilary Swank as lead

Claire Skinner: My real-life romance with Hugh Dennis is a lovely surpriseClaire Skinner: My real-life romance with Hugh Dennis is a lovely surprise


Lifestyle

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with Chris O’Dowd thinking he’s better than Cork people

So, I put a link to a short story up for my students the other day. The story was by Michael Morpurgo and I was delighted to find an online copy. It can be challenging when you are relying on non-paper texts to teach.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I love physical books and always will

Celebrated actress Siobhán McSweeney may have found fame starring in a TV series set at the other end of the country, but Cork is never far from her thoughts, writes Ciara McDonnellHome is where the art is for Derry Girls actress

There are literally hundreds of free events on offer this evening for kids and adults on Culture Night. Marjorie Brennan selects the best of them, in Cork and beyondCulture Night: Get out and make the most of it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »