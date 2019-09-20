Westlife confirm second Cork gig

Westlife have added an extra show at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, due to phenomenal demand, promoters MCD have announced.

The band will now play on Saturday, August 29 to go along with their show 24 hours earlier.

We’ve just added a 2nd show in Cork for you all ..Sat 29th August On sale NOW !!!🎶🍀#westlifepaircuichaoimh2020 westlife @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh https://t.co/L8XGzWVbEN — Shane Filan (@ShaneFilan) September 20, 2019

Tickets are priced from €59.50 and are available from Ticketmaster from this morning.

Emeli Sandé is special guest for both shows.

The band confirmed the Cork gig at a special press conference at the home of Cork GAA earlier this week.