Westlife announce second Croke Park gig 'due to phenomenal demand'

Westlife have announced an extra date at Croke Park on Saturday, July 6 due to phenomenal demand.

This summer, the Irish group announced that they will be touring for the first time in seven years next May, June and July.

The shows will see the global pop kings perform brand new songs, alongside their greatest hits and all 14 of their UK No.1 hits including as 'Swear It Again', ‘Flying Without Wings', ‘You Raise Me Up’ and 'Unbreakable'.

Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian announced their return to music two weeks ago and the band have signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI, and will release new music soon.

These shows will be their first as a group since they played Croke Park in Dublin on June 2012.

Westlife have sold over 55 million records worldwide, and are the only band to have their first 7 singles enter the UK chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK. Overall the band have had an incredible 14 number1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 number1 albums worldwide.

They sold out Croke Park Stadium in a record-breaking five minutes. They also hold the record for the most shows played at The SSE Arena, Belfast by any band - 50.

- Tickets priced from €59.50 inclusive are on sale now via Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie

Digital Desk