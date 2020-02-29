News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»Showbiz

'The most surreal, terrifying, emotional, amazing experience': Davison opens up about surrogacy journey

'The most surreal, terrifying, emotional, amazing experience': Davison opens up about surrogacy journey
Rosanna Davison with husband Wes Qurike and their daughter Sophia
By Steve Neville
Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 09:35 AM

Rosanna Davison opened up about her family and their surrogacy journey on last night's Late Late Show.

The writer and her husband Wes Quirke had been on a difficult path to parenthood before their daughter Sophia was born last November.

The couple decided on going down the surrogacy route after years of fertility testing, treatment and multiple miscarriages.

Davison told the Late Late Show that it had been a difficult decision.

"The idea of a stranger carrying your child in another country was awful," she said.

"I played with the idea for a few weeks to be honest, I wasn't sure if we could go ahead with it."

She told host Ryan Tubridy that they met the surrogate shortly before Sophia's birth.

"We had met the surrogate the week before for a scan.

"She walked into the room and it's...how can you prepare yourself for meeting a stranger carrying your child?

"It was just surreal. And I held my composure until we heard the heartbeat in the scan for the first time.

"A week later, at 39 weeks, we get a call from the pregnancy co-ordinator saying 'get into the hospital, she's in labour'."

Davison said they rushed to the hospital and were present in the room for their baby's birth.

"We walked in and she was crowning. My mom was there too...she pushed me as the surrogate was pushing the baby.

"I was pushed over and Sophia came out and I was handed the scissors and I cut her cord.

How could you prepare yourself for watching a stranger give birth to your child?

"It was just the most surreal, terrifying, emotional, amazing experience. I think about it every day."

Davison said she had "a big mash" of emotions on the day.

"Watching this woman, this amazing woman - I can never thank her enough - giving birth to the child, it was the moment we'd been thinking about for years and wishing for and hoping for and I was balling my eyes out.

"I just turned to our surrogate and just said 'thank you, thank you, thank you'.

"The poor girl was exhausted as you would be after giving birth.

"I think about it, as I said, every day. I can't believe we experienced it."

Last January, Davison told the Irish Examiner: "Everything seems to take twice as long with a hungry newborn to feed around the clock, but motherhood has been amazing so far."

Speaking about the birth, she said: "Watching Sophia being born and cutting her umbilical cord was the most overwhelming, emotional and terrifying experience.

"Our lives are all about her now."

READ MORE

Marriage of convenience: Adare church hires its own wedding co-ordinator

More on this topic

New Irish research project could potentially reduce number of needless CaesareansNew Irish research project could potentially reduce number of needless Caesareans

Eating for two: It's quality not quantity of food that matters during pregnancy Eating for two: It's quality not quantity of food that matters during pregnancy

Research suggest women should take folic acid supplementsResearch suggest women should take folic acid supplements

'I was a walking coffin and I felt a little dead' - Mother opens up about losing her daughter to stillbirth'I was a walking coffin and I felt a little dead' - Mother opens up about losing her daughter to stillbirth

TOPIC: Pregnancy

More in this Section

Digital giants becoming ‘powerful gatekeepers’ to what we watch – EBU bossDigital giants becoming ‘powerful gatekeepers’ to what we watch – EBU boss

Elisabeth Moss wants to honour abuse survivors in latest filmElisabeth Moss wants to honour abuse survivors in latest film

Strictly stars Pasha and Aljaz to reunite on stageStrictly stars Pasha and Aljaz to reunite on stage

Harry Styles dons lilac dress in underwater video for FallingHarry Styles dons lilac dress in underwater video for Falling


Lifestyle

Spring has sprung and a new Munster festival promises to celebrate its arrival with gusto, says Eve Kelliher.Spring has sprung: Munster festival promises to celebrate with gusto

The spotlight will fall on two Munster architects in a new showcase this year.Munster architects poised to build on their strengths

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »