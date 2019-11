Snow Patrol have cancelled their gig in Dublin tonight.

The band were meant to play at the Olympia, but they tweeted that it will not be going ahead "due to illness".

They apologised to fans and said they were "gutted" for missing a show. They added that they "were so looking forward to Dublin but it's just not possible to do the show tonight".

They promised fans, however, that they would see them "soon".

Promoters MCD said: "Tickets can be refunded in full at point of purchase."