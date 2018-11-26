Home»Showbiz

Shane MacGowan and Victoria Mary Clarke tie the knot in Copenhagen

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 05:06 PM
By Greg Murphy

Singer Shane MacGowan and journalist Victora Mary Clarke have married today in Copenhagen.

The couple, who have been together for "exactly" 32 years, were engaged for 11 years.

Clarke shared an image on her Twitter page today of her in a red dress in which she thanks fashion designer Bella Freud.

Clarke describes both herself and The Pogues star as "introverts" in an article she wrote for the Irish Independent and says that the only solution for them is to "elope together to someplace that we know nobody and nobody knows us, and keep it a secret."

In the same article, she wrote that Johnny Depp is expected to be at the wedding and he will play the guitar for the couple.

Depp is friends with the couple having recently performed on stage in the National Concert Hall for MacGowan's 60th birthday earlier this year.

Victoria Mary Clarke with Shane MacGowan, Johnny Depp and President Michael D Higgins at MacGowan's 60th birthday celebration


KEYWORDS

Shane MacGowanVictoria Mary Clarke

More in this Section

Filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci dies aged 77

The nation hates us, says Noel Edmonds as he faces I’m A Celebrity trial

Sigrid set to join The Coronas for very special Cork gig

Joe Wicks vows to be ‘committed’ as he announces engagement to model girlfriend


Lifestyle

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 – here are the rules for being a young nan

6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour

Gig Review: Boy George and Culture Club at 3Arena, Dublin

Prolongedpuberty may be key to a long life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »