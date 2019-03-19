NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»Showbiz

People had a lot to say about Alan Partridge's rendition of ‘Come Out, Ye Black and Tans’ on BBC One

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 12:10 PM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Over the weekend every TV show hosted their annual St. Patrick’s Day special but there was one in particular that caught people’s attention.

This Time with Alan Partridge’s featured the hosts' Irish doppelganger, Martin Brennan - played by Steve Coogan.

The ‘Sligo man’ joined the couch to talk about his career as an Alan impersonator, despite not knowing who he was, and life as a farmer in the west of Ireland.

After a bit of chit-chat and an open-invite to the Brennan farm, his cousins joined him to join him for a rendition of ‘Come Out Ye Black and Tans’ and ‘The Man Behind the Wire’.

Did we ever think we'd see the day?

A moment that will go down in TV history.

More on this topic

Prosecutors consider terror motive in Utrecht tram shooting

BULLETIN: Police appeal for Tyrone disco crush witnesses; Taoiseach meets with Tusk as Brexit draws closer

Man City face Brighton in opening FA Cup semi-final

Kim Kardashian sparks massive Twitter debate after sharing videos of North West wearing lipstick

More in this Section

Love Island’s Montana Brown emotional in TV chat after death of Mike Thalassitis

Reality shows have duty to care says minister after death of Love Island’s Mike

Dick Dale, ‘King of the Surf Guitar’, dies at the age of 81

Susanna Reid to Piers Morgan: I’m not your wife!


Lifestyle

Are you drinking out of the right wine glass?

Tempted to renovate your home? TV’s Kunle Barker shares 4 top tips for getting started

Francis Rossi: ‘Think about my legacy? That would be far too pompous’

From celery juice to skincare and taking her baby to work, Miranda Kerr shares her morning routine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »