LISTEN: Westlife release first music in eight years with brand new single Hello My Love

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 09:59 AM
By Anna O'Donoghue

Westlife have released their first single in eight years and fans have a lot the run of themselves.

The single, Helly My Love, dropped today after Nicky Byrne teased it on his Instagram earlier this week.

The Dancing With The Stars presenter said: "January 10th 2019 - Big week for us four #Westlife #HelloMyLove."

The song, written by Ed Sheeran and produced by Steve Mac, got its first play on Breakfast Republic on RTÉ 2FM this morning.

Fans quickly took to social media to praise the bop.

Westlife will celebrate 20 years of hits in Croke Park on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.


