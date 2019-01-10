LISTEN: Westlife release first music in eight years with brand new single Hello My Love

Westlife have released their first single in eight years and fans have a lot the run of themselves.

I CAN NOT DESCRIBE HOW PERFECT IT IS !!! IT IS SO @westlifemusic LITERALLY I'M CRYING WITH A GREAT SMILE ON MY FACE !!! #westlife #HelloMyLove pic.twitter.com/Y7P3WayPFm — Sofia Najera (@SofiaNajera98) January 10, 2019

The single, Helly My Love, dropped today after Nicky Byrne teased it on his Instagram earlier this week.

The Dancing With The Stars presenter said: "January 10th 2019 - Big week for us four #Westlife #HelloMyLove."

The song, written by Ed Sheeran and produced by Steve Mac, got its first play on Breakfast Republic on RTÉ 2FM this morning.

Fans quickly took to social media to praise the bop.

LADS, THEY DIDN'T DISAPPOINT US, IT'S ACTUALLY SO GOOD, I'M SO HAPPY. WESTLIFE ARE FUCKING BAAAACK 😭 #HelloMyLove— Hema Malik (@Hema_ByrnesArmy) January 10, 2019

CAN WE MAKE IT THEIR 15TH NUMBER ONE PLEASE??? 🙏 #HelloMyLove— Hema Malik (@Hema_ByrnesArmy) January 10, 2019

i'm sorry.. i can't help myself but literally crying right now!!!! so fcking beautiful. thankyou lads for this wondering music 😭😭 #HelloMyLove— ms.kwistin (@imkwisnavarro) January 10, 2019

Im crying the himalayas right now. The guys came back with an absolute number 1 banger #HelloMyLove #HelloMyLoveNumberOne— Nicola (@BigTimeNicola) January 10, 2019

How good does life feel right now? I'm on top of the world. I've suddenly gone back 8 years and everything is great again. My heart is so happy! 💓 #HelloMyLove— Hema Malik (@Hema_ByrnesArmy) January 10, 2019

Westlife will celebrate 20 years of hits in Croke Park on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.