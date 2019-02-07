NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»Showbiz

Late Late Show feels the love as Friday's lineup is revealed

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 03:24 PM

Celebrity couple Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews crossed paths on a reality TV show in 2017, and two years later, they are married with a baby.

Joining host Ryan Tubridy in studio, the couple will give away some secrets to the success of their relationship, and discuss what has changed since the birth of baby Theodore.

Known for his film adaptations of some of Shakespeare’s greatest love stories, actor Kenneth Branagh will join Tubridy to discuss his new movie All Is True, and why Ireland holds a special place in his heart, having moved from his birthplace of Belfast to Reading in England at the age of nine.

After searching the country for the “Greatest Love of All”, the show hear from some of the most romantic tales of true love and speak to viewers who have overcome the odds to find their soul mate.

There will be a host of audience games as the show helps 200 singles to find that special someone.

There will also be music from Whigfield and Mickey Joe Harte and a performance from comedy dance duo Lords of Strut.


KEYWORDS

Late Late ShowVogue WilliamsSpencer Matthews

More on this topic

It was the right decision, says ITV boss on Saturday Night Takeaway break

Saira Khan eliminated from Dancing On Ice

Wes Nelson pulls off headbanger to get highest Dancing On Ice score of series

Holly Willoughby ‘looks like a princess’ on Dancing On Ice

More in this Section

40-year-old Varadkar unimpressed after metabolic age revealed to be 53

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey say they waited until marriage to have sex

'I could not top this, ever': Two Irish designers to have dresses on Oscars red carpet

Holly Willoughby in tears as Phillip Schofield gives her basket of puppies


Lifestyle

Darina’s recipes for the Chinese New Year

Sweet treats to make with kids this Valentine's Day

I do, I do, I do: Anna Geary says yes to life, laughter and love

Protein might star in the fitness-nutrition scene, but could you be consuming too much?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »