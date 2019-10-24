Irish influencer Jayda McCann has sadly passed away aged 24

Well-known influencer Jayda McCann has sadly died following a brave battle with cancer.
The 24-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called PE and openly documented her journey on her Instagram to her 60K followers.
𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙖𝙧𝙚 a 𝙙𝙞𝙖𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙙 𝙙𝙚𝙖𝙧, 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝘊𝘈𝘕 𝘕𝘖𝘛 𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠 𝙮𝙤𝙪'💍✨I am a VERY TIRED little lady😐 My last day of brain radiation is tomorrow and it has knocked the socks off me💉🤷🏽♀️🔨 tomorrow we also have a meeting in Dublin to find out more about whether or not there are genetic factors that we can target in my disease. So please say a prayer for a miracle. Let us pray that this will be over soon. 🙏🏽 I may be paralyzed, I may be getting harsh treatments but I AM NOT GIVING UP 💪🏽🙌🏽🎗💕 I am still meditating, journaling & exercising while and when I can 🧘🏽♀️ I am eating so much fresh fruit, veg & supplements and staying so hydrated💦 BOW DOWN BITCHES, this is MY TIME 🦄🦋💕✨ I have still been seizing up so unfortunately won’ be getting home any time soon😫 BUT I WON’T BE MUCH LONGER THOUGH SO HANG IN THERE! Mama loves you, I will be back at it before we know it 🙈🥰 Love you all dearly and am feeling so grateful for your love and support🌻 I’ll never forget the good ones♥️🍒 I also won’t be replying to messages until I come around a good bit more. And if all visitor requests could go through mum and dad personally that would be greatly appreciated #JaydaMcCann #Stage4 #Sarcoma #RealFriends #Tuesday #update
She was first diagnosed with the rare form of sarcoma cancer in March 2018, which initially started in her vulva but quickly spread to her lungs.
Jayda’s family confirmed her death by sharing a statement on her Instagram Story, which read:
“We will put up a post in the near future with more details regarding her passing but for now her family would appreciate privacy until everything is in order.”
“Thank you all for your support and continued kindness”
Just three weeks after her diagnosis, her father Anthony was diagnosed with prostate cancer, a battle he is continuing to fight.
Jayda’s friends and followers have been paying tribute to her online.
Never ever have I seen someone be so positive through the worst situations life can give than Jayda McCann inspired me and I’m sure everyone else everyday she definitely left her mark on this world so so sad RIP— Nicole Cummins 〤 (@Nicole_Cummins1) October 24, 2019
Jason and I are devastated to learn of the news that our friend @jaydamccannx lost her battle with cancer this morning. Jayda will always be remembered as a beautiful, fun-loving soul who was full of immense talent and kindness. We are honoured to have got to know Jayda while we had the chance. She has left the world far too early, but as the saying goes, the brighter the candle, the faster it burns. Our thoughts are with Jayda’s family and friends at this time. RIP Jayda.
So so sad about jayda mccann, so young and fought it till the very end, life’s not fair at all 😖 you think you have problems— Rachel Turner (@rachelturner433) October 24, 2019
Don’t think I’ve ever seen someone continue to be so positive & inspirational when going through so much! Life can be so unfair😢 RIP Jayda McCann❤️— Ray Ray (@RachelNoctor) October 24, 2019
I woke up this morning to the news that my dear good friend Jade McCann has passed away in the early hours of the morning. Jade had talent to burn and unlimited potential for life. She was an incredible singer, song writer and she was so articulate and charismatic too. She could of made it big in a number of careers. She was a warrior in every sense of the word and fought hard to the end. Myself and my friend @tiernanwill1 have been documenting Jade and her family's story the past 18 months. This documentary film is for her and is a part of her very important legacy. My thoughts and prayers go out to Jade's mother, father, brother, boyfriend and the rest of her loved ones who are missing her today. I'll never forget you Jade and the great times we had. My performance tonight onstage is for you x Rest in peace my friend. XXX