Irish influencer Jayda McCann has sadly passed away aged 24

Well-known influencer Jayda McCann has sadly died following a brave battle with cancer.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called PE and openly documented her journey on her Instagram to her 60K followers.

She was first diagnosed with the rare form of sarcoma cancer in March 2018, which initially started in her vulva but quickly spread to her lungs.

Jayda’s family confirmed her death by sharing a statement on her Instagram Story, which read:

Just want to update you all on Jade’s situation; Jade passed away peacefully in her sleep this morning at 5:10am

“We will put up a post in the near future with more details regarding her passing but for now her family would appreciate privacy until everything is in order.”

“Thank you all for your support and continued kindness”

Just three weeks after her diagnosis, her father Anthony was diagnosed with prostate cancer, a battle he is continuing to fight.

Jayda’s friends and followers have been paying tribute to her online.

Never ever have I seen someone be so positive through the worst situations life can give than Jayda McCann inspired me and I’m sure everyone else everyday she definitely left her mark on this world so so sad RIP — Nicole Cummins 〤 (@Nicole_Cummins1) October 24, 2019

So so sad about jayda mccann, so young and fought it till the very end, life’s not fair at all 😖 you think you have problems— Rachel Turner (@rachelturner433) October 24, 2019