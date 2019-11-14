Here's who is on The Late Late Show this week

This Friday's Late Late Show line up has been revealed.

Joining Ryan Tubridy on the couch will the family of the late Brendan Grace.

The comedian's wife Eileen and daughters Melanie and Amanda are due to discuss coming to terms with Brendan's death.

They will also open up about their gratitude for the kindness offered by people during his illness and when the legendary Irish entertainer passed away in July.

Award-winning crooner Harry Connick Jr will also be in studio, teaming up RTÉ Symphony Orchestra for a special performance.

Climate change will also be tackled tomorrow night.

The young Irish people with answers to the climate question will be in studio as 50 members of RTÉ's Youth Assembly on Climate chat to Tubridy.

Mary Black will be on the couch to chat and also perform alongside the RTÉ Symphony Orchestra.

And finally, art from Banksy and Andy Warhol will be on display as Tubridy speaks to presenter-turned-artist Thelma Mansfield about this weekend's art fair, Art Source.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.