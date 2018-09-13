Friday's Late Late Show is not one you'll want to miss...

This Friday's Late Late Show will feature a special panel to look at issues impacting young Irish people in their 20s and 30s.

Ryan Tubridy will be joined by writer Stefanie Preissner, actor John Connors and Dublin footballer Philly McMahon to chat about issues around the housing and rental markets and gig economy.

Writer Stefanie Preissner

They will also examine the rise of anxiety in younger people as well as the impacts of social media culture.

The focus of the discussion will be on what's troubling a generation "merging from a decade of austerity" who are realising that the recovery may not be all that it seems.

Comedian Pat Shortt will be stopping by to talk about his episode of Who Do You Think You Are? and the emotional journey into his family's history, uncovering a suspected murder and more besides.

As the country prepares for this year's National Ploughing Championships, Ryan will be looking at three aspects of modern Irish farming including teenager girls who are preparing to raise their own calves.

Ailbhe Griffith will sit down with Ryan to talk about the violent sexual assault she suffered in 2005 and how after a decade she met with her attacker seeking closure.

The meeting between the two is now the subject of an upcoming film, The Meeting, in which Ailbhe plays herself.

She will tell her story with audiences on Friday night and how confronting the man convicted of her assault has helped her to heal.

Ryan will also meet with some of the people featured in the new behind the scenes documentary at the Rotunda including a mother of 10 and one of the few male midwives in Ireland.

He'll also chat with Laura Molloy who recently made a documentary about finding out she was pregnant just three weeks before her due date.

Music on the night will be provided by singer-songwriter RuthAnne who is forging her own career having previously written a number of well-known songs such as Britney Spears’ Work Bitch, JoJo’s Too Little Too Late and Niall Horan’s Slow Hands.

RutheAnne with Niall Horan

Plus a special performance from the Irish Tenors who are preparing for their first Irish concert in over a decade.

Plenty for everyone on RTÉ One this Friday night.