Cork electrician to star in Home and Away

‘Stone the flamin' crows, a Cork electrician has landed himself a role in Home and Away.

Kieren Noonan, who moved to Oz six years ago hoping to get work as a sparky, was spotted by a casting agent as he was having breakfast with a friend in a Sydney cafe.

“A lady approached me with her business card and asked if I did some acting or any sort of modelling,” he said, speaking on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show this morning.

But it wasn’t a year later he plucked up the courage to give her a call.

a year later I gave her a ring to kinda get off the construction site, I couldn’t do the electrical anymore and needed another avenue to source a bit of money

Fast forward a few months, the Carrignavar native has found himself working as a model/actor and the landed role of ‘Spike’ in Summerbay, one of the famous River Boys.

Noonan has filmed five episodes and you can catch his second instalment tonight on RTÉ 2 at 6.30pm.

His very proud mammy, Helen Noonan, could pull over her car fast enough to hear her son on the radio from Cork this morning.





The Corkonian is now taking a break from Summer Bay and jetting off to Hollywood for meetings.

Watch this space, folks!