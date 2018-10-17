Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Cork electrician to star in Home and Away

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 01:51 PM
By Anna O'Donoghue

‘Stone the flamin' crows, a Cork electrician has landed himself a role in Home and Away.

Kieren Noonan, who moved to Oz six years ago hoping to get work as a sparky, was spotted by a casting agent as he was having breakfast with a friend in a Sydney cafe.

“A lady approached me with her business card and asked if I did some acting or any sort of modelling,” he said, speaking on The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show this morning.

But it wasn’t a year later he plucked up the courage to give her a call.

a year later I gave her a ring to kinda get off the construction site, I couldn’t do the electrical anymore and needed another avenue to source a bit of money

Fast forward a few months, the Carrignavar native has found himself working as a model/actor and the landed role of ‘Spike’ in Summerbay, one of the famous River Boys.

Noonan has filmed five episodes and you can catch his second instalment tonight on RTÉ 2 at 6.30pm.

His very proud mammy, Helen Noonan, could pull over her car fast enough to hear her son on the radio from Cork this morning.


The Corkonian is now taking a break from Summer Bay and jetting off to Hollywood for meetings.

Watch this space, folks!


More in this Section

For the first time ever Ross O’Carroll-Kelly is leaving Dublin and coming to a theatre near you

Robbie Brady and wife Kerrie announce exciting baby news

Piers Morgan gets pied in the face amid baby carrier debate

Hug for Harry as five-year-old Luke steals the show


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »