Comedian Brendan Grace hospitalized following lung cancer diagnosis

By Anna O'Donoghue
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 04:14 PM

Comedian Brendan Grace is receiving treatment for lung cancer.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, the spokesperson said: "Brendan Grace has been in the hospital for the last four weeks receiving treatment for pneumonia.

It has now transpired that he is also suffering from cancer for which he is receiving ongoing care and treatment

He went on to add that his upcoming July and August tour has been cancelled and asked that Grace's family's privacy is respected.

As the legendary funnyman lives in the United States with his wife Eileen, the spokesperson added that he is hospitalised in Ireland and will “be remaining there for ongoing treatment”.

Grace is an Irish showbiz veteran, with a lengthy career over 50 years spanning into music, stand-up comedy and acting.

Of course, he is best known for his cameo as Father Fintan Stack in Father Ted and portraying his character of Bottler.

