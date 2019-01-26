NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Clelia Murphy opens up about struggle with anorexia

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 08:36 AM
By Rebecca Stiffe

Dancing with the Stars contestant Clelia Murphy has opened up about her struggle with anorexia as a teenager on The Late Late Show.

Initially, the star said she had joined the TV show to "lose a stone and a half" but should have clarified that she wanted to be fitter instead.

The actress said she had to repeat her Leaving Cert because the illness became so severe.

"I was anorexic in school, so I lost a couple years of my life.

"I thought that if I was thin, that would make me happy and I was only concerned with the outside.

I had a moment on the 39 bus going into town and I thought to myself, I look to all intents and purposes, that heroin-chic look was in, and I look fashionable and I've never been more miserable.

Clelia also gave advice to young girls growing up in an Instagram world to "learn to take off the makeup properly.

"Learn to be just as happy in your skin, because it doesn't matter about your bum. It matters how you are to yourself and to other people around you."

"It's not about what you put in your mouth, it's about what you put in your head.


