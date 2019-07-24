Actress Nika McGuigan dies following 'brief but brave' battle with cancer

Actress Danika 'Nika' McGuigan has died at the age of 33.

McGuigan's family confirmed the news this morning saying that she passed away peacefully in the early hours yesterday following a "brief but brave" battle with cancer.

McGuigan is best known for her starring role in RTÉ series, Can't Cope, Won't Cope.

A statement from her family, issued by the young actress's agency, The Agency, said: "It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Danika "Nika" McGuigan."

McGuigan was surrounded by her devastated family who have asked for complete privacy to allow them to grieve.

Nika's father is former boxing champion Barry McGuigan.

Sharing a photo of Nika, her brother Shane wrote on Instagram: "It breaks my heart to write this.

"My beautiful sister Danika lost her battle with cancer in the early hours of Tuesday morning, at the young age of 33.

She overcame it once with a 2 year fight when she was 11 to 13. Myself, my brothers and parents were privileged to have another 20 years since the first battle with our amazing Nika.

"Unfortunately Nika couldn't beat it again but she fought so bravely until the end.

I have memories that I'll cherish for a lifetime & you will live on forever in spirit. I'm so so proud of you!

"Love you forever my older 'little' sister."

In a statement this morning, The Agency said:

Nika was an incredible and versatile talent who lit up our screens with her undeniable presence, sensitivity and superb comic timing.

"We will miss her so much and our thoughts are with her friends and family at this difficult time."

Creator and writer of Can't Cope, Won't Cope Stefanie Preissner paid tribute to McGuigan sharing a picture of herself with the cast on Twitter.

She wrote: "Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Nika McGuigan - the brilliant, lovely, Danielle in Can't Cope Won't Cope wouldn't have been the same without her.

"Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones."

Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Nika McGuigan- the brilliant, lovely, Danielle in Can’t Cope Won’t Cope wouldn’t have been the same without her. Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. Xxx pic.twitter.com/cDo5fXClzV — Stefanie Preissner (@StefPreissner) July 24, 2019

As well as playing Danielle in the popular RTÉ series, McGuigan also had roles in films such as The Secret Scripture and Philomena.

Most recently, she had wrapped filming on Cathy Brady's upcoming film, Wildfire.

People from across the Irish entertainment and boxing industries have been paying tribute to McGuigan on social media.

Deeply shocked and saddened at the devastating news about the talented, fantastic, shining Nika McGuigan. Heartbroken for all her family and friends. Rest In Peace Nika xx — Amy Huberman (@amyhuberman) July 24, 2019

We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear of Nika McGuigan’s untimely passing. She was one of our 1st students at The Factory & her unique talent, energy and smile was a constant inspiration. We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to her family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/VfQ7OPXv9J — Bow Street (@12bowstreet) July 24, 2019

Everyone at Lisa Richards is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Nika McGuigan. She was a wonderfully gifted actress and our thoughts are with her family and friends.— Lisa Richards (@LisaRichardsLtd) July 24, 2019

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Danika McGuigan, star of WILDFIRE. The loss of one so talented at such a young age is heartbreaking; our thoughts are with her family and friends as they adjust to life without Danika. — NI Screen (@NIScreen) July 24, 2019

Devastated to learn of the death of Nika McGuigan. Her poor family. An amazing talent and beautiful soul. Cancer you're a fuckin bastard! RIP Nika. https://t.co/5gqd3WJRUo — Paddy C. Courtney (@paddyccourtney) July 24, 2019

Deeply saddened to hear of the sudden death of Nika McGuigan, condolences to all the McGuigan family. Thoughts and prayers with them all at this tragic time. — Conrad Cummings (@ChampCummings) July 24, 2019