Actor Burt Reynolds dies aged 82

Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82.

The star of films such as Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit and Boogie Nights died at Jupiter Medical Centre in Jupiter, Florida, a community just north of West Palm Beach.

Reynolds died on Thursday morning after suffering a heart attack.

His death was announced by his manager, Erik Kritzer.

He married actress Loni Anderson in 1988 before divorcing in 1993. The couple share a son.

Reynolds reportedly turned down the roles of Han Solo in Star Wars and John McClane in Die Hard, later saying he was more interested in enjoying himself than pushing himself as an actor.