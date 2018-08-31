People react to the news of Donald Trump's Irish visit

US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November, and naturally, people have a lot to say about it.

Here are some reactions to tonight's announcement:

Trump can come to Ireland on two conditions: all official engagements take place in Barack Obama Plaza and all photos are taken right beside the life size cardboard cutout of Barack Obama. Take it or leave it.— ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) August 31, 2018

#Trumpshite the Irish people have an opportunity to show the world how hospitality ought to be extended to #Trumpshite — Eddie Hobbs (@RealEddieHobbs) August 31, 2018

An Trumpaigh has made his pick for Sunday https://t.co/zZZomKDnhp — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) August 31, 2018

Notes: A Presidential motorcade and security cordon in Doonbeg, Co Clare would be quite something. Our own President will have just been inaugurated. — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) August 31, 2018

Gosh. Trump is literally the opposite of Ireland. https://t.co/Z1biCbzOOq — India Knight (@indiaknight) August 31, 2018

TRUMP IN IRELAND: This is going to be the best protest. Uuge! We got our best guys on it. Really, these guys are the smartest. Almost as smart as me. Bigly. https://t.co/7LZZ2EyFpt — Cork Greens (@CorkGreens) August 31, 2018

First the Pope, now Trump, why don't we just go all in and invite the reanimated corpse of Oliver Cromwell for a state visit pic.twitter.com/nq4KH5rsLW — Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) August 31, 2018

Trump is coming to Ireland in November. Must organise the welcoming party.... pic.twitter.com/kptL9Kie2Q — Pauline Murphy (@RealPMurphy) August 31, 2018

News: ‘Trump to visit Ireland in November.’ Ireland: ‘Aw no, we won’t be home that day.’ News: ‘I didn’t say what day...’ Ireland: ‘Eh...We have to move out, We’re getting an extension done. We’re building a utility room in the Irish Sea.’ — TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) August 31, 2018

Trump coming to Ireland in November. Between his visit, #8thRef, the nationwide blizzard, the Pope, Hurricane #Ophelia, #Aras18 Limerick winning the hurling and the Grand Slam - spare a thought for the poor soul who has to cut all that to 24 mins for Reeling in the Years 2018 — Darren Cleary (@RadioCleary) August 31, 2018

Trump coming to Ireland in November. pic.twitter.com/zCZ8a4OEsr — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) August 31, 2018

Can we not pretend we're out for the day? Hide behind the sofa when he calls? — Borghert Jan Borghmans (@StripyMoggie) August 31, 2018

Not all the reactions were negative, however:

Dear Twitter users (just liberals mainly).. if you're tweeting about Donald Trump coming to Ireland, please don't use the words "WE don't want him here".. Less of the arrogance. You don't speak for the whole country. Thank you and goodnight 🇺🇸#DonaldTrumpIreland — Jer Dixon (@JeremyDixonDJ) August 31, 2018

I cannot wait to embrace lord trump to the Emerald Isle with open arms. Hopefully he can make Ireland great again #MIGA 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 too much fake news in this country!! We need to drain the swamp #trump #Ireland pic.twitter.com/1k4RMvg51q — Stephen Murtagh (@manofsteelmurta) August 31, 2018

Digital Desk