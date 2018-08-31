Home»Breaking News»discover

People react to the news of Donald Trump's Irish visit

Friday, August 31, 2018 - 09:58 PM

US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November, and naturally, people have a lot to say about it.

Here are some reactions to tonight's announcement:

Not all the reactions were negative, however:

Digital Desk


