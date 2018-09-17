Cork primary school teacher Aoife O'Sullivan crowned Miss Ireland

A primary school teacher from Cork has been crowned as Miss Ireland for 2018.

23-year-old Aoife O'Sullivan from Ballinadee, near Kinsale, fought off competition from 31 other finalists to win the event which was held at Dublin's Helix Theatre last night.

The newly-crowed Miss Ireland Aoife O'Sullivan. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Aoife teaches senior infants in St Maries of the Isle in Cork, while also juggling modelling commitments as she is signed with Andrea Roche’s agency in Dublin.

Her chosen charity to support throughout the competition as Miss So Amazing Fashions was Jigsaw in Cork which helps young people with their mental health.

Aoife with her parents. Photo: Brian McEvoy

In an interview with the Evening Echo before the final, Aoife described herself as a "country girl" who looked to modelling to "fill the void" left by camogie after she tore her cruciate at 17.

“I did it twice actually and was told I couldn’t play sport any more, which was devastating, so I turned to modelling to fill the void, and that became my hobby,” she told the paper.

She first entered Miss Ireland three years ago and finished third which, despite being a “quiet, naïve country girl who was thrown into the midst of it all”, gave her a "huge platform" for modelling.

Aoife with Mr Ireland winner Karl Walsh. Photo: Brian McEvoyPhoto: Brian McEvoy

Besides modelling, she told the paper her hobbies are health and fitness.

She is in a relationship with Cork hurler Colm Spillane and he was in the audience to support her last night.

Karl Walsh from Galway won the Mr Ireland title on the night.

Digital Desk