Home»Breaking News»discover

Cork primary school teacher Aoife O'Sullivan crowned Miss Ireland

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 10:04 AM

A primary school teacher from Cork has been crowned as Miss Ireland for 2018.

23-year-old Aoife O'Sullivan from Ballinadee, near Kinsale, fought off competition from 31 other finalists to win the event which was held at Dublin's Helix Theatre last night.

The newly-crowed Miss Ireland Aoife O'Sullivan. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Aoife teaches senior infants in St Maries of the Isle in Cork, while also juggling modelling commitments as she is signed with Andrea Roche’s agency in Dublin.

Her chosen charity to support throughout the competition as Miss So Amazing Fashions was Jigsaw in Cork which helps young people with their mental health.

Aoife with her parents. Photo: Brian McEvoy

In an interview with the Evening Echo before the final, Aoife described herself as a "country girl" who looked to modelling to "fill the void" left by camogie after she tore her cruciate at 17.

“I did it twice actually and was told I couldn’t play sport any more, which was devastating, so I turned to modelling to fill the void, and that became my hobby,” she told the paper.

She first entered Miss Ireland three years ago and finished third which, despite being a “quiet, naïve country girl who was thrown into the midst of it all”, gave her a "huge platform" for modelling.

Aoife with Mr Ireland winner Karl Walsh. Photo: Brian McEvoyPhoto: Brian McEvoy

Besides modelling, she told the paper her hobbies are health and fitness.

She is in a relationship with Cork hurler Colm Spillane and he was in the audience to support her last night.

Karl Walsh from Galway won the Mr Ireland title on the night.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

CorkMiss Ireland

Related Articles

We are Cork: Landmarks to turn red as new brand launched to promote county

Three people on yacht with engine failure rescued off Cork coast

The Monday Interview: Women to the fore in UCC’s Office of Technology Transfer

Raiders didn’t bet on fight with plucky Cork pensioner in Glanmire robbery

More in this Section

13 phrases from TV and film that people use all the time in real life

Watch this humongous hippopotamus chowing down on some tasty fruit and veg

Slippery situation for snake stuck in mousetrap

Watch: Smiles and sunshine as 8,000 take part in Cork Women's Mini Marathon


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 15, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »