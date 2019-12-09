News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Voxpro chief joins automation provider Smartzone as a non executive director

Aidan O'Shea
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 04:04 PM

Aidan O’Shea, CEO of Business Operations at Voxpro, has joined leading smart home and business automation provider Smartzone as a non-executive director.

Scaling specialist O’Shea has been responsible for leading Voxpro’s business growth in Ireland and the US, Eastern Europe and the Philippines resulting in the company becoming a global competitor in the outsourcing and customer support space.

Turnover grew from €14m to €160m in his six years at Voxpro, with the company now working with the most iconic brands in tech.

Cork-based Smartzone is Ireland’s leading smart home and business automation provider and has a strategic partnership with global cloud-based security company, Alarm.com.

It is the only Irish company offering the full smart home experience, connecting alarm systems, heating, door locks, gates, CCTV lights and sockets all on one smartphone-based system.

“Smartzone is one of the most exciting technology companies coming out of Ireland, with huge potential for successful scaling,” said Mr O’Shea.

“The smart homes space is hugely exciting and offers massive savings in energy use – and Smartzone is positioned to be at the forefront of this home and business technology transformation.”

The company has strategic alliances to provide smart home services to Aviva, FBD and developers in Ireland and the UK.

Smartzone is launching a proprietary smart water valve which has the potential to help eliminate household leaks and the company will also be rolling out connected health systems early in 2020.

Voxpro

