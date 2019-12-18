News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Vodafone launch Ireland's first sustainable phone

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 10:58 AM

Ireland's first sustainable mobile phone is available to buy from today.

Vodafone Ireland and Fairphone have joined forces to launch the first reliable and sustainable handset to the Irish market.

It is manufactured from responsibly sourced, conflict-free tin and tungsten, recycled copper and plastics, and gold sourced by Fairtrade.

The modular phone enables the owner to replace seven individual components of the phone when in need of repair, such a new display, battery or speaker, or to upgrade it with the latest camera as new technologies are developed.

The phone works on Android OS includes 64GB of memory, has a 12 MP camera and an 8 MP front camera.

Vodafone also announced the arrival of an eco-friendly accessory range which includes biodegradable phone covers made from recycled materials such as reused plastic and sustainably sourced bamboo, charging banks and docks.

BambooTek Covers

  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 6 / 6S / 7/ 8
  • Samsung A50
  • Samsung A40
  • Samsung A20e

RecycleTek Covers

  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 6 / 6S / 7/ 8
  • Samsung A50
  • Samsung A40
  • Samsung A20e

Jean-Christophe Langer, Head of Devices at Vodafone Ireland, said:

“At Vodafone we are seriously committed to becoming a more environmentally responsible business. We want to be at the forefront of change, to improve the society we live in and provide a brighter future for our children.

This means not only tackling issues like our carbon footprint and e-waste, but also giving customers the option to purchase more sustainable products.

“Vodafone Ireland is delighted to the first operator to launch a sustainable handset in the market, and to be on this journey with our new partner Fairphone. We are excited by the opportunity to make this unique and ethically sound handset available to Irish consumers.

"Along with our new eco-friendly accessories, we’re enabling consumers to make environmentally conscious choices when it comes to smartphones and technology, whilst also enjoying Ireland’s best mobile network.”

