US restaurant management platform to create 120 jobs in Dublin

US restaurant management platform Toast will create 120 jobs with the opening of a new office in Dublin.

The announcement marks the company's first international technology and product development centre outside of North America.

Launched in 2013, it currently employs 40 people across engineering, development and support roles.

The new office, based in Ballast House on Westmoreland Street, will have the capacity to accommodate 200 people.

Toast is seeking recruits in software engineering, data analytics, product design and software development for the new site.

The venture is supported by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation through IDA Ireland.

Commenting on his visit Dublin for the official opening, Hugh Scandrett, Senior Vice President of Engineering said: “The response to placing our first international office in Dublin has been positive and we look forward to growing our presence here.

"I look forward to expanding our team with talented people and developing products that will be central to Toast’s growth in the coming years.

Dublin is a recognised technology hub in Europe which makes it the right location for our investment in this great new office.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys said: “I am delighted that Toast are substantially growing their presence here with 120 new roles being created at their new offices in Dublin.

"This expansion shows that we continue to have the right skills and talent available to enable exciting companies to grow and further embed their operations in Ireland. I wish them well for the future.”

Mary Buckley, Executive Director of IDA Ireland, commented: "IDA is delighted to support the growth plans for Toast in Dublin and welcomes the additional R&D investment for the technology ecosystem in Ireland. High growth international companies continue to be attracted to Ireland due to the ease of access to a talented workforce.”