Total Produce open to making more acquisitions

By Geoff Percival
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 05:18 PM

Irish fruit and vegetable distributor Total Produce has said it is open to making further acquisitions, despite being mainly focused on continuing to integrate its investment in US fruit giant Dole.

In a trading update coinciding with its AGM, Total - the former general produce arm of Fyffes - said it still expects earnings growth this year "despite competitive markets and more uncertainty surrounding international trade".

This year will see the first full-year's contribution to Total Produce's earnings from Dole, 45% of which was bought by the Irish company last year.

"A key part of the group's strategy is growth by acquisition...The group remains open to further acquisitions, but is primarily focused on the continued integration of its major investment in Dole," a spokesperson said.

