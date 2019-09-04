News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Top Cork engineering consultant to lead UK industry group

Top Cork engineering consultant to lead UK industry group
By Joe Dermody
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 07:00 PM

David McHugh, COO of Fehily Timoney engineering consultants in Cork, has been named as the new president of the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management.

UK-based CIWEM is the chartered professional body dedicated to sustainable management of the environment globally. Fehily Timoney celebrates 30 years in business this year.

David leads the energy and planning department at Fehily Timoney, while he is also responsible for operations across the company.

He will be inducted as president in an open event at UCC on September 12, with an address by Prof Jerry D Murphy, chair and Professor of Civil, Structural & Environmental Engineering at UCC and Director of MaREI.

Prof Patrick O’Shea, president of UCC, said:

As one of the world’s leading universities in sustainability, we at UCC are delighted and proud of our alumnus David for this recognition of his accomplishments.

David McHugh says he looks forward to being the 33rd president of 10,000-member CIWEM. He will focus on mobilising the technical community to take action on the climate crisis and become effective change agents.

“This is an expanded role for us in the technical community, he said.

“The scientific disciplines have traditionally focused on establishing facts and analyses, which are in turn used by policymakers to inform their work.

“However, we need to become more vocal in promoting the most appropriate policy responses; indeed, we need to create champions of our members, as CIWEM noted in its declaration of a climate and ecological emergency in July 2019.

"In taking on this new advocacy role, we will need a new skill set.”

READ MORE

University of Limerick appoints new media officers

More on this topic

Cork Farmer focuses on increasing milk yield and reducing workload with Eornagold Cork Farmer focuses on increasing milk yield and reducing workload with Eornagold

Mind games: Ireland’s Conor Murray on managing stress through mindfulnessMind games: Ireland’s Conor Murray on managing stress through mindfulness

Irishwoman appointed to global diversity roleIrishwoman appointed to global diversity role

Irish shares rally on Johnson's defeats; ratings firm warns no-deal could spark return of violence in IrelandIrish shares rally on Johnson's defeats; ratings firm warns no-deal could spark return of violence in Ireland

David McHugh

More in this Section

Johnson & Perrott Cork car dealership posts operating profit of €4.6mJohnson & Perrott Cork car dealership posts operating profit of €4.6m

Phil Hogan looks set to be nominated for EU Trade CommissionerPhil Hogan looks set to be nominated for EU Trade Commissioner

International institutional investor acquires Cork city centre's Half Moon Street developmentInternational institutional investor acquires Cork city centre's Half Moon Street development

Cork economy faces 'monumental failure' from stalled spendingCork economy faces 'monumental failure' from stalled spending


Lifestyle

Aileen O’Reilly looks at ways to turn back the clock without going under the knife Gone are the scary old days of the full facelift complete with the omnipresent dread that telltale staple marks might ruin your freshly ironed visage.Glowing results: How to turn back the clock without going under the knife

They first connected through the social media site, Bebo, and 14 years later Susan Buckley and Danny McCarthy tied the knot.Wedding of the Week: A connection made on social media

Helen O’Callaghan says it’s vital boys are signed up for vaccine.Save your son: HPV jab offers vital protection for boys

At certain times during my cycle I can’t sleep without having an orgasm.Sex Advice: I can’t sleep unless I’ve had an orgasm

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »