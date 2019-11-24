This Christmas to be most expensive season of last decade

New figures show that this Christmas is set to be the most expensive festive season of the last decade.

Double-digit inflation on travel costs and socialising means the price of the season is set to hit the Celtic Tiger peak.

TAn analysis of new CSO data shows that the cost of Christmas has reached a ten year high.

According to today's Sunday Independent this is mainly due to the recent price growth on items consumers typically spend more on over the festive season.

Driving home for Christmas means spending around 25% more on fuel

The cost of socialising in bars and restaurants is up by around 15%; while at home, tv services are up 17% while the cost of home heating has risen 37%.

And anyone considering putting up Christmas lights should be aware- electricity is up 38% since 2009.

It is predicted that inflation will continue to rise by about 1% in 2020.