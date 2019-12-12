The cheapest county in Ireland to buy a house- latest figures

Residential property prices increased 0.9% across the country in the year to October, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In Dublin, property prices decreased by 1.5%, while properties outside of Dublin were 3.3% higher.

House prices in Dublin decreased by 1.9%, while apartments increased by 0.1%. The highest growth in Dublin was Fingal at 0.9%, while Dun Laoighre saw a decline of 7.1%.

Outside of Dublin, house prices were up by 3.3% and apartments up by 4%. The highest increase was the border region at 10.1%, while the mid-east saw no change.

Property prices nationally have increased by 85.3% from their trough in early 2013, while Dublin prices rose by 94.9%.

In October, 4,428 household purchases were filed with Revenue, which represents a 7.1% increase in comparison to the 4,134 purchases in October.

Households paid an average price of €294,195 for a dwelling on the residential property market in the 12 months to October 2019.

Dublin had the highest average of €437,082. Outside of Dublin, the mid-east was the most expensive with an average price of €300,430, followed by Wicklow at €356,855.

Leitrim was the least expensive county to purchase property, with a mean of €122,304.