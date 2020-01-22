Start-up supporting Gateway UCC helps create 370 jobs

A UCC programme which helps research-led start-ups has worked with companies that have created 370 jobs since 2012.

Gateway UCC supported companies have raised over €40m of public and private investment and the 60 companies have contributeed €22m to the local economy in saleries.

The numbers were announced ahead of the fourth SPRINT Accelerator Programme 2020 which helps early stage start-ups working on technologies generated in UCC by UCC researchers and entrepreneurs.

"The Programme now in its fourth year has proved to be a huge success for UCC and we are looking forward to building and growing the next wave of Intellectual Property based companies," said manager of Gateway UCC Myriam Cronin.

"We envisage ten participants on each course and projects nearest to market readiness will be chosen. Each participant will be assigned a mentor with start up experience in their areas.”

The Programme will be delivered in 20 modules over an eight month period.

The SPRINT programme is sponsored by Enterprise Ireland, Bank of Ireland and Cork City LEO.