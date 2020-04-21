Staff at Irish Debenhams stores to hold protests

Staff at at least seven Debenhams Ireland stores will hold protests outside the buildings today.

The company announced earlier this month to liquidate its Irish stores, resulting in around 2,000 people losing their jobs.

The workers feel the Covid-19 pandemic was "convenient" for the business to leave Ireland.

Shop steward at the Henry Street store in Dublin, Jane Crowe, says all the products were packed away before any restrictions were brought in.

“Everybody’s heartbroken. The stores were pre-packed for them. The shutters are down,” she said.

“There’s no staff in there for them to put out.

“Our personal belongings are still in there, in all our lockers.

“We have had no access to any of that.”

In a statement yesterday, representatives from the Siptu trade union "condemned the manner in which Debenhams Retail Ireland Limited has treated its employees and have committed to challenging the manner in which a collective redundancy notice was served by the company."

Debenhams has been approached for comment.